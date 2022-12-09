Fri, Dec 09, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Faces Uphill Task, This Resistance Is The Key

USD/JPY Faces Uphill Task, This Resistance Is The Key

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY corrected higher from the 133.60 zone.
  • A crucial bearish trend line is in place with resistance near 137.50 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD are consolidating gains above support zones.
  • Gold price might aim a fresh increase towards the $1,825 resistance.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a major decline below the 142.00 support against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY traded as low as 133.61 before it started an upside correction.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair corrected above the 135.00 resistance zone. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 139.89 swing high to 133.61 low.

However, the pair faced a strong resistance near the 137.50 zone and it stayed below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). There is also a crucial bearish trend line in place with resistance near 137.50 on the same chart.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 137.50. The next major resistance may perhaps be near 138.50 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). A clear move above the 138.50 resistance might start another decent increase.

In the stated case, USD/JPY may perhaps test 140.00. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the 142.50 resistance zone.

If there is no upside break, the pair might start a fresh decline. An initial support is near the 136.00 level. The next major support is near the 135.00 zone. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 133.60 support zone.

Looking at gold price, the bulls are seen active and there are chances of a fresh increase towards the $1,825 resistance zone.

Economic Releases

  • US Producer Price Index for Nov 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus +0.2% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for Nov 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +7.4%, versus +8.0% previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Dec 2022 (Prelim) – Forecast 53.3, versus 56.8 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.