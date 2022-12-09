NZD/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar treads water ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting. The pair hit resistance right under August’s high of 0.6460. Profit-taking from short-term buyers compounds selling from those who believe in a bear market in the medium-term in this area of confluence. The bearish RSI divergence was already a giveaway of a slowdown in the rally. 0.6250 near the previous highs is the first level to assess buying interest. 0.6160 is the bulls’ second layer of defence in case of a deeper correction.