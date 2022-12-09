Fri, Dec 09, 2022 @ 09:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Seeks Support

NZD/USD Seeks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar treads water ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting. The pair hit resistance right under August’s high of 0.6460. Profit-taking from short-term buyers compounds selling from those who believe in a bear market in the medium-term in this area of confluence. The bearish RSI divergence was already a giveaway of a slowdown in the rally. 0.6250 near the previous highs is the first level to assess buying interest. 0.6160 is the bulls’ second layer of defence in case of a deeper correction.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.