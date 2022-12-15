Thu, Dec 15, 2022 @ 15:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF Completes Symmetrical Triangle

EURCHF Completes Symmetrical Triangle

XM.com
By XM.com

EURCHF remained on the sidelines on Thursday following the ECB policy announcement, completing a symmetrical triangle below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.9868.

The formation occurred within a short distance above the 7½-year low of 0.9551, with the momentum indicators currently flagging a neutral-to-bullish bias. The RSI is moving horizontally marginally above its 50 neutral mark, the stochastics – although pointing upwards – maintain a neutral trajectory between their 20 and 80 levels, while the MACD is stable around its red signal line.

For the bulls to get full control, the pair will need an advance above the triangle and beyond the 200-day SMA, which is currently lying around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the June-September downfall at 0.9958. If the recovery extends above the 1.00500 constraining zone, the next target will be the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.0160.

A step beneath the triangle’s lower trendline, where the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.9827 and the shorter-term SMAs reside, may initiate a new bearish wave towards the 0.9700-0.9655 territory. Some consolidation could follow around the 0.9600 and 0.9500 numbers before the 2022 low of 0.9551 shows up on the radar.

Summarizing, EURCHF could become volatile in the coming sessions as a symmetrical triangle nears a completion. A sustainable rally above 0.9950 could give the lead to the bulls.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.