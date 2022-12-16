NAS 100 Breaks Major Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 plunged as global central banks’ hawkishness rattled investors. The choppy price action was due to multiple catalysts this week and layers of resistance from last September’s sell-off. The most recent rally reversed its course at 12200, a support-turned-resistance from mid-September. A breach of the lower end (11500) of the consolidation confirmed a lack of buying interest and might cause a test of the origin of a previous bullish breakout at 11150. As the RSI goes oversold, 11800 is a fresh hurdle in case of a bounce.