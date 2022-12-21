Wed, Dec 21, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
Gold Price Aims New Monthly High, Yen Rallies

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,780 resistance.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,785 on the 4-hours chart.
  • USD/JPY declined heavily and the Japanese yen gained against most its peers.
  • Canada’s CPI could increase 7.4% in Nov 2022 (YoY), up from 6.9%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,770 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,778 and $1,780 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,785 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,800 level and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) plus the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,824 swing high to $1,773 low. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,812 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,825 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,840 resistance level, above which gold price might revisit the $1,850 resistance.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,790 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,785 on the same chart.

The next major support is near the $1,780 level. The main support is near $1,772, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,760 zone.

Looking at USD/JPY, there was a sharp decline below the 135.00 support and it seems like the Japanese yen buyers are aiming more downsides in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Nov 2022 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.7% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Nov 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +7.4%, versus +6.9% previous.
  • US Existing Home Sales for Nov 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus -5.9% previous.

 

Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

