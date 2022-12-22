USD/CAD Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar softened as November’s inflation reading showed signs of slowing down. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and a bullish MA cross indicates solid support and a potential acceleration to the upside. However, the pair is still grinding the supply area around 1.3700 as the pressure builds up. A breakout would lead to a test of November’s peak at 1.3800, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation. On the downside, 1.3530 next to the 30-day moving average is the first support.