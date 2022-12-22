Thu, Dec 22, 2022 @ 10:48 GMT
USD/CHF Tests Critical Floor

The US dollar steadies as consumer confidence climbed to an eight-month high in December. Still, the pair has given up all the gains from its rally earlier this year, which shows a lack of commitment to keep the dollar rolling. The mood is still downbeat as the pair drifts lower and is capped by a series of lower highs, the latest being at 0.9370 right under the 20-day moving average. Last April’s low of 0.9210 has attracted some bargain hunters but its breach could trigger a new round of sell-off to 0.9100.

