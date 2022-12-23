Fri, Dec 23, 2022 @ 05:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD falling inside minor correction 2
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1900

GBPUSD continues to fall inside the minor retracement 2, which started earlier from the key resistance level 1.2355 intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the weekly downward impulse from January.

The active wave 2 belongs to the intermediate impulse sequence (C) from the start of November.

Given the overriding weekly downtrend, GBPUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.1900 (low of the earlier correction (b)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.