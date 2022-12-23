Fri, Dec 23, 2022 @ 10:31 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Expect Short Term Weakness To Continue

Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Expect Short Term Weakness To Continue

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term, Elliott wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) showing 5 swing sequence lower from 12.01.2022 peak of 4087.3 as the part of correction lower in (2) against 10.13.2022 low. Ideally, (2) expects to unfold in 3, 7 or 11 swings and should hold above 10.13.2022 low to turning higher. Below 4087.3 high, it starts correcting lower in proposed wave (2) down. It favored ended ((i)) of A at 3918.39 low and ((ii)) at 4061.89 high. Wave ((ii)) was 0.854 Fibonacci retracement of ((i)). Below there, it extend the weakness in ((iii)), which ended at 3800.04 low. Wave ((iv)) bounced off there and finished at 3889.82 high slightly below 0.382 Fibonacci retracement. Below there, it breaks the ((iii)) low confirming ((v)) in progress and reached the minimum extension area.

Below ((iv)) high, it ended (i) of ((v)) at 3764.49 low. Currently, it is bouncing in (ii), which expects to fail in 3 or 7 swings below ((iv)) to see further weakness in (iii). Ideally as long as price remains below ((iv)) low, it can extend at least for two more lows to finish ((v)) as A wave in (2) correction. Alternatively, if it breaks above ((iv)) high, then ((v)) as A leg should already be in placed at 3764.49 low. While above there, it should bounce in B wave and expect to fail in 3, 7 or 11 swings against 12.01.2022 high before downside resumes later in C leg.

SPX 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.