Tue, Dec 27, 2022 @ 05:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Forecasts Rally in Nasdaq (NQ) to Fail for Further Downside

Elliott Wave Forecasts Rally in Nasdaq (NQ) to Fail for Further Downside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term, Elliott wave view in Nasdaq (NQ) suggests that the decline from 8.16.2022 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 8.16.2022 high, wave (1) ended at 10890.75 and rally in wave (2) ended at 12339. Internal subdivision of wave (2) unfolded as an expanded Flat structure where wave A ended at 11729.75 and pullback in wave B ended at 10484.75. Final leg wave C ended at 12337.49 which completed wave (2). Index then resumes lower from there in wave (3). Down from wave (2), wave ((i)) ended at 11847 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 12069.50. Index resumes lower in wave ((iii)) towards 11275, wave ((iv)) ended at 11411, and final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 11043.50. This completed wave 1 in higher degree.

Wave 2 corrective rally ended at 11389.75 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Up from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 11263.75 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 11181. Final leg higher wave ((c)) ended at 11389.75 which completed wave 2. The Index resumes lower in wave 3 with internal subdivision as another impulse. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 10870.50. As far as rally fails below wave 2 at 11389.75 and more importantly below wave (2) high at 12337.49, expect the Index to extend lower.

Nasdaq 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.