Thu, Dec 29, 2022 @ 11:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Larger Bulls to Remain in Play Above Broken Pivotal Fibo Barrier

EUR/USD: Larger Bulls to Remain in Play Above Broken Pivotal Fibo Barrier

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro trades in an extended directionless, narrow-range mode, but underlying bullish structure remains intact, as bulls broke and holding above pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0578 (38.2% of 1.2266/0.9535) for the third consecutive week that maintains positive tone.

Daily and weekly studies are bullish and support the action, as the pair is also on track for the third consecutive strong monthly rally, although monthly studies are mixed.

Positive bias is expected above 1.0578 Fibo level (reinforced by 20DMA) but the action needs to penetrate into falling weekly cloud (base of the cloud lays at 1.0745) to open way towards targets at 1.0901/1.1000 (50% retracement of 1.2266/0.9535 / psychological).

Conversely, loss of 1.0578 handle, where a daily higher base is also forming, would weaken near-term structure and keep the downside vulnerable of deeper pullback.

Rising 30DMA (1.0512) offers next support, guarding more significant point at 1.0325 (200DMA).

Res: 1.0674; 1.0745; 1.0786; 1.0901.
Sup: 1.0578; 1.0512; 1.0473; 1.0443.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.