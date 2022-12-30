Fri, Dec 30, 2022 @ 05:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Could Resume Decline, Yen Gains Further

USD/JPY Could Resume Decline, Yen Gains Further

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh decline from the 134.50 zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 134.50 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD could attempt a fresh increase above the 1.0650 and 1.0680 resistance levels.
  • Gold price is still aiming a clear move above the $1,825 resistance zone.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar attempted a recovery wave above the 133.50 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY even climbed above the 134.00 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair clearly struggled to clear a major resistance zone near the 134.50 level. The pair formed a high near the 134.50 and recently started a fresh decline.

There was a move below the 133.50 support zone. The pair even spiked below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 130.56 swing low to 134.50 high. It is now trading well below 133.20 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the downside, there is a key support at 132.00. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 130.56 swing low to 134.50 high.

A downside break below the 132.00 zone might spark a major decline. The next major support sits near the 130.50 level. Any more losses might open the doors for a move towards the 130.00 support zone.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 133.80 level. The next major resistance may perhaps be near 134.50. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 134.50 on the same chart.

A clear move above the 134.50 resistance might start a steady increase. In the stated case, USD/JPY may perhaps rise towards the 136.00 level.

Looking at gold price, the bulls may soon attempt another increase above the main resistance zone near the $1,825 level.

Economic Releases

  • Chicago Purchasing Manager’s Index for Dec 2022 – Forecast 41.3, versus 37.2 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.