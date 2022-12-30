Nasdaq 100 Tests Critical Floor

Fri, Dec 30, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
The Nasdaq 100 bounces as signs of a cooling US labour market eases concerns about a hawkish Fed. On the daily chart, a U-turn from mid-September’s sell-off point (12200) was disconcerting. With the price having retraced all the way back to the start (10620) of the November rally, the index could be vulnerable to renewed selling. A break below 10450 would confirm a dead cat bounce and cause a sustained bear market. 11130 is the first resistance and 11280 a key level to lift before buyers could turn the situation around.

