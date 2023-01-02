DAX 40 Remains Under Pressure

Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 00:06 GMT
The Dax 40 drifts lower as investors dread more aggressive moves from central banks. On the daily chart, after hitting last June’s peak of 14700, a bearish MA cross could foreshadow a deeper correction. Zooming into the hourly chart, the horizontal consolidation is a sign of momentary hesitation. 14150 at the top of the latest bounce coincides with the 20-day moving average and a failure to break higher by the bulls would mean that the path of least resistance would be down. 13850 is the immediate support.

