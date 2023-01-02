Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 00:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCADCHF Wave Analysis

CADCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CADCHF reversed from support level 0.6790
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6850

CADCHF recently reversed up from the key long-term support level 0.6790 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of 2020, as can be seen from the weekly CADCHF chart below).

The support area near the support level 0.6790 was strengthened by the lower weekly Bollinger band.

Given the oversold reading on the weekly Stochastic indicator, CADCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6850.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.