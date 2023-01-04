Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 10:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD on Corrective Path

EUR/USD on Corrective Path

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar jumped as traders made room for the Fed minutes later in the day. The euro’s consolidation at the end of December has failed to achieve a new high. A sharp drop below the demand zone 1.0580-1.0610 confirms exhaustion and is typical of a liquidation after the pair enjoyed a two-month long uninterrupted rally. The daily support at 1.0450 is the level to see if buyers start to come back. Otherwise, the correction could send the price to 1.0300. The support-turned-resistance at 1.0590 is the first hurdle to clear.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.