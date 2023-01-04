USD/CAD Bounces Back

Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 10:20 GMT
The Canadian dollar softens as risk-sensitive currencies take a backseat amid the greenback’s rally. From the daily chart’s perspective, the medium-term bias remains upward and the bulls have been waiting for an opportunity to stake in. A quick swing between 1.3510 and 1.3610 has narrowed the trading range, paving the way for the next one. A bullish breakout indicates that the path of least resistance is up and 1.3700 is a major obstacle ahead. Its breach would help the bulls regain control. 1.3600 is the closest support.

