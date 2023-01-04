Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 18:02 GMT
NZD/USD Looking to Find a Support in this Pullback – Elliott Wave Forecast

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

NZDUSD turned bullish as expected after we spotted a completed five-wave bearish cycle within wave C back in October. Notice that the recent rise is much more extended and clearly by five waves up without overlaps up from October lows, so it’s an impulse; a change in trend that will send prices even higher in 2023. However, nothing moves in straight lines. We know that after every five waves, a three-wave correction occurs, so so after current (A)-(B)-(C) set-back with interesting support at 0.615-0.6080 area, be aware of a bullish resumption. Next deeper support would be around 0.60 – 0.59 zone.

