Wed, Jan 04, 2023 @ 18:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Rallies to 7-month Peak, Stretching the Bullish Structure

Gold Rallies to 7-month Peak, Stretching the Bullish Structure

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold skyrocketed to a new seven-month high of 1,865, exiting from the medium-term ascending channel, suggesting that the recent uptrend is likely to stay in place for now. The RSI is standing in the overbought territory, while the MACD is extending its bullish momentum above its trigger and zero lines.

In case the pair continues its direction to the upside, the bulls will probably challenge the previous top at 1,878. A break higher, could last until the 2,000 psychological mark, registered in April 2022.

Alternatively, any declines may drive the price towards the 1,850-1,857 support area before the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1,740 to 1,865 at 1,835. Beneath the latter, the 1,833 barrier and the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) at 1,835 come into view. Even lower, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1,817, which overlaps with the 50-day SMA may attract bears attention.

Turning to the medium-term picture, the pair switched to strongly bullish after the rally towards 1,865 despite the latest fall in the 4-hour chart.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.