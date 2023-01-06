EUR/JPY Sees Slower Momentum

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen bounced over concerns that the BOJ could shift away from its ultra loose policy. The pair bounced off last September’s low of 137.50 and a vertical rise above the psychological level of 140.00 prompted some sellers to cover their bets. The RSI’s overbought situation has caused a temporary pause in the rally as buyers became wary of chasing higher bids. More short-covering could ensue if the euro stays above 139.40, fuelling the recovery. Then the daily resistance at 142.90 would be the next stop.