EUR/JPY Sees Slower Momentum

The Japanese yen bounced over concerns that the BOJ could shift away from its ultra loose policy. The pair bounced off last September’s low of 137.50 and a vertical rise above the psychological level of 140.00 prompted some sellers to cover their bets. The RSI’s overbought situation has caused a temporary pause in the rally as buyers became wary of chasing higher bids. More short-covering could ensue if the euro stays above 139.40, fuelling the recovery. Then the daily resistance at 142.90 would be the next stop.