Mon, Jan 09, 2023 @ 10:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Recoups Losses

EUR/USD Recoups Losses

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar tanked after wage growth was slower than expected in December. The pair previously came under pressure near last June’s highs around 1.0750. A double top at 1.0710 capped the euro’s advance and led to a correction. A three-leg sell-off below 1.0520 prompted some buyers to bail out but strong support has been observed in the demand zone 1.0450-1.0480. A bounce above 1.0630 may help the bulls regain confidence, making 1.0600 a fresh support. A close above 1.0710 would extend the rally towards 1.0800.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.