Dax 40 Breaks Daily Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 climbs as upbeat industrial output in Germany eases fears of a deep recession. A close above December’s high of 14660, a major daily resistance may have put the index back on track. Zooming into the hourly chart, momentum from 14400 is a sign of strong conviction, prompting sellers to cover. In case of a pullback, the fresh support is a key level to keep the bullish bias intact. A brief consolidation could be in play after the RSI went overbought. The psychological level of 15000 might be next when volatility returns.