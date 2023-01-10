Dax 40 Breaks Daily Resistance

Tue, Jan 10, 2023 @ 11:31 GMT
The Dax 40 climbs as upbeat industrial output in Germany eases fears of a deep recession. A close above December’s high of 14660, a major daily resistance may have put the index back on track. Zooming into the hourly chart, momentum from 14400 is a sign of strong conviction, prompting sellers to cover. In case of a pullback, the fresh support is a key level to keep the bullish bias intact. A brief consolidation could be in play after the RSI went overbought. The psychological level of 15000 might be next when volatility returns.

