Thu, Jan 12, 2023 @ 11:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Claws Back Losses

USD/CHF Claws Back Losses

Orbex
By Orbex

The Swiss franc plunged across the board after a pickup in risk sentiment. After a double top at 0.9400, a drop below 0.9260 had put the bulls in an awkward position. Last March’s lows around 0.9160 has attracted some bargain hunting. Then a close above 0.9270 revealed strong momentum, turning it into a support. Selling pressure could be expected at 0.9400 but a break above this major hurdle could trigger a recovery in the weeks to come. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation may grant a limited pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.