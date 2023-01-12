XAU/USD to Test Key Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold drifts sideways as traders reposition ahead of the US CPI. Following a brief fallback, a new high above 1860 indicates a strong bullish drive. The psychological level of 1900 sits with the start of a sell-off back in May and could act as a key obstacle ahead. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition on the daily chart may prompt short-term buyers to take profit, weakening the momentum. The resistance-turned-support at 1860 is the first level to expect follow-ups and 1833 on the 20-day moving average is a critical support.