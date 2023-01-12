Thu, Jan 12, 2023 @ 11:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD to Test Key Resistance

XAU/USD to Test Key Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

Gold drifts sideways as traders reposition ahead of the US CPI. Following a brief fallback, a new high above 1860 indicates a strong bullish drive. The psychological level of 1900 sits with the start of a sell-off back in May and could act as a key obstacle ahead. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition on the daily chart may prompt short-term buyers to take profit, weakening the momentum. The resistance-turned-support at 1860 is the first level to expect follow-ups and 1833 on the 20-day moving average is a critical support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.