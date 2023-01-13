Fri, Jan 13, 2023 @ 13:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bulls Hold Grip But Correction May Precede Fresh Advance

EUR/USD: Bulls Hold Grip But Correction May Precede Fresh Advance

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro is consolidating under new multi-month high on Friday, after advancing 0.9% on Thursday.

Overall picture remains bullish as the pair is on track for the biggest weekly rally since the second week of November, although some profit taking should be anticipated.

Overbought daily studies contribute to the scenario, with limited dips expected to offer better buying opportunities for fresh acceleration higher, as the Euro received fresh support from weaker US inflation which signals that the Fed would further slow the pace of rate hikes.

Solid supports at 1.0636/10 (weekly low / broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.2349/0.9535) should ideally contain, with extended dips to find ground above the base of weekly cloud base (1.0545) to keep bulls intact.

Initial barriers lay at 1.0930/42 (weekly cloud top / 50% of 1.2349/0.9535), violation of which to expose psychological 1.10 resistance and open way for stronger bullish acceleration on break

Res: 1.0900; 1.0942; 1.1000; 1.1075.
Sup: 1.0736; 1.0689; 1.0636; 1.0610.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.