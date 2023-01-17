XAG/USD Tests Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver steadies as traders continue to dump the US dollar. The price is testing the support-turned-resistance at 24.50 from last April’s sharp sell-off. The previous test caused a limited fallback, but a bounce off 23.20 indicated that the bulls are still in the game. A bullish breakout would trigger a runaway rally as sellers scramble to cover, opening the door to the psychological level of 26.00. In the meantime, after the RSI showed a double top in the overbought area, the metal may seek support above 23.55.