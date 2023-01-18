Wed, Jan 18, 2023 @ 09:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD: Bullish Trend Likely to Continue to 25.701

XAG/USD: Bullish Trend Likely to Continue to 25.701

Orbex
By Orbex

XAGUSD suggests the formation of a global triple zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.

The current chart shows the marking of the second intervening wave x, which may soon be completed, taking the form of a double zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

The bullish wave Ⓨ consists of intermediate waves (W)-(X)-(Y), where the last sub-wave (Y) has not yet been completed.

In the near future, growth is expected to continue within the minor wave Y to 25.701. At that level, intermediate wave (Y) will be at 123.6% of wave (W).

According to the alternative, the formation of the cycle intervening wave X can already be fully completed.

Its last actionary wave [Y] also looks like a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). The minute sub-waves ⓦ and ⓨ are completed at the same level.

Thus, in the last section we see the initial part of a new bearish wave z of the cycle degree.

If this option is confirmed, market participants may expect a price drop to a minimum of 20.579, and then even lower.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.