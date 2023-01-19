Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 04:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from key resistance level 81.6
  • Likely to fall to support level 80.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the key resistance level 81.6 (former low of wave (B) from October, which has been reversing the price from November).

The resistance level 81.60 was further strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from (1) from November.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and the strong daily downtrend, WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 80.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.