Bitcoin Price Could Correct Before Fresh Increase

Key Highlights
- Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
- It traded below a rising channel with support near $21,000 on the 4-hours chart.
- Gold price is consolidating gains above the $1,880 resistance.
- Crude oil price is correcting gains from the $82.40 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis
Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $18,500 resistance. BTC/USD surpassed key hurdles near $19,000 to move into a short-term positive zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price traded above the $20,000 resistance, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
The price even spiked above the $21,000 level. A new multi-week high was formed near $21,623 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below a rising channel with support near $21,000 on the same chart.
There was a test of the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $16,326 swing low to $21,623 high. On the downside, an initial support sits near the $20,400 level.
The main breakdown support sits near the $19,000 zone. If there is a downside break and close below $19,000, bitcoin might start another major decline in the coming days. In the stated case, it could revisit the $17,500 support or even test $17,000.
Conversely, the price might climb higher again above $21,000. The next resistance sits near the $21,500 zone. A close above the $21,500 level may perhaps start another steady increase in the coming days.
In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $22,500 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $24,000 level.
Economic Releases
- US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 205K previous.