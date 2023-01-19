Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 04:51 GMT
Bitcoin Price Could Correct Before Fresh Increase

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
  • It traded below a rising channel with support near $21,000 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price is consolidating gains above the $1,880 resistance.
  • Crude oil price is correcting gains from the $82.40 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $18,500 resistance. BTC/USD surpassed key hurdles near $19,000 to move into a short-term positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price traded above the $20,000 resistance, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The price even spiked above the $21,000 level. A new multi-week high was formed near $21,623 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below a rising channel with support near $21,000 on the same chart.

There was a test of the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $16,326 swing low to $21,623 high. On the downside, an initial support sits near the $20,400 level.

The main breakdown support sits near the $19,000 zone. If there is a downside break and close below $19,000, bitcoin might start another major decline in the coming days. In the stated case, it could revisit the $17,500 support or even test $17,000.

Conversely, the price might climb higher again above $21,000. The next resistance sits near the $21,500 zone. A close above the $21,500 level may perhaps start another steady increase in the coming days.

In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $22,500 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $24,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 205K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

