Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 09:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Gives Up Gains

USD/JPY Gives Up Gains

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen tumbled after the BoJ shattered hopes that it would wind down its stimulus policy. Still the dollar’s short-lived surge turned south at a previous demand zone around 131.50 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. This is a sign that the mood has remained cautious for the time being and the bears saw in the rebound an opportunity to sell into strength. The recent low of 127.30 is a key support. A bearish breakout would expose the greenback to further downside below last May’s low at 126.50.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.