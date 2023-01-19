USD/JPY Gives Up Gains

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen tumbled after the BoJ shattered hopes that it would wind down its stimulus policy. Still the dollar’s short-lived surge turned south at a previous demand zone around 131.50 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. This is a sign that the mood has remained cautious for the time being and the bears saw in the rebound an opportunity to sell into strength. The recent low of 127.30 is a key support. A bearish breakout would expose the greenback to further downside below last May’s low at 126.50.