Mon, Jan 23, 2023 @ 11:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Struggles to Rebound

USD/JPY Struggles to Rebound

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar edges lower due to bearish inertia across the board. On the daily chart, the pair is still hovering above last May’s lows of 126.50 as the bulls strive to keep the outlook rosy in the medium-term. The price action has stabilised above 127.80 with the latest bounce above 128.90 suggesting an improved mood. Still, the bulls will need to clear the faded peak at 131.50 before they could regain the upper hand. Otherwise, a drop below 128.30 could make the greenback walk on thin ice above 126.50.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.