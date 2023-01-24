NZD/USD Finds Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar inched higher as risk appetite gained traction across the board. On the daily chart, a bullish MA cross following a brief consolidation suggests that the rally may have picked up speed again. The previous swing low was contained within the demand zone 0.6330-0.6370, helping the bulls retain control of the price action. A break above the recent high of 0.6520 could trigger a runaway rally above 0.6600. 0.6420 is the immediate support in case the kiwi needs to build a stronger base.