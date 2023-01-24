Dow Jones 30 Tests Resistance

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 @ 11:23 GMT
Orbex
Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 popped higher driven by hopes that US inflation has peaked. On the daily chart, the index is consolidating within 32500 and 34800 after clearing the mid-August high of 34200. This provides a wide swing range on the hourly chart as bulls and bears wrestle for control. The base of the January take-off 32900 is a key support and triggered traders’ ‘buy-the-dips’ instinct. 33300 is a fresh support and renewed buying interest would pave the way for a recovery to 34000 where selling pressure could start to reappear.

