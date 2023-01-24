Dow Jones 30 Tests Resistance

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 popped higher driven by hopes that US inflation has peaked. On the daily chart, the index is consolidating within 32500 and 34800 after clearing the mid-August high of 34200. This provides a wide swing range on the hourly chart as bulls and bears wrestle for control. The base of the January take-off 32900 is a key support and triggered traders’ ‘buy-the-dips’ instinct. 33300 is a fresh support and renewed buying interest would pave the way for a recovery to 34000 where selling pressure could start to reappear.