Wed, Jan 25, 2023 @ 04:59 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI crude oil reversed from resistance level 96.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 78.0

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 96.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of November) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 96.00 stopped the earlier minor ABC correction 2.

Given the persistent daily downtrend, WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 78.0.

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

