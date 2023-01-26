Thu, Jan 26, 2023 @ 08:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Attempts to Rebound

USD/CAD Attempts to Rebound

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar slipped after the BoC signalled a pause in rate increases. On the daily chart, the pair is looking to hold above 1.3320 as a triangle consolidation pattern seems to be taking shape between 1.3230 and 1.3700. After hitting resistance at the former support at 1.3520 the short-term price action reversed and tested 1.3320 again. Its breach would send the greenback to the critical floor at 1.3230. On the upside, 1.3500 is the first hurdle and 1.3660 may cap any further advance in the short-term.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading

Best Forex Scalping Method

Times To Trade

How to Identify Trendlines

Why Becoming an Independent Forex Trader is Appealing

Make An Honest Self Appraisal

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.