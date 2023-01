WTI crude treads water as US crude inventories show a smaller buildup. The price action is grinding last December’s high of 82.50 as its breach might trigger an extended rally in the medium-term. Instead, a drop below the immediate support at 80.30 has put the bulls on the defensive. The previous swing low at 82.50 sits on the 20-day moving average and is a key level to keep the price afloat. A bearish breakout would shake out recent buyers and send the price to the psychological level of 75.00.