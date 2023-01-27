Fri, Jan 27, 2023 @ 11:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Breaks Resistance

S&P 500 Breaks Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The S&P 500 rallies as upbeat US GDP eases fears of an economic downturn. On the daily chart, a close above the psychological level of 4000 and a bullish MA cross suggest that sentiment could be turning around. A break above 4050 from the start of the mid-December liquidation indicates solid buying pressure. Its breach would carry the index to the recent spike at 4130, leaving 4015 as a fresh support. Further down, the confluence of the swing low 3950 and the 20-day moving average is a key level to maintain the recovery.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.