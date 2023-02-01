GBP/USD Pair Moved into a Short-term Bearish Zone Below 1.2365

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound started a bearish reaction from the 1.2420 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair declined below the 1.2365 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

There was a close below the 1.2350 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now consolidating near the 1.2315 level, with an immediate resistance at 1.2320 and a connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart.

The first major resistance is near the 1.2350 level. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.2350 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2400 level in the near term. The next major resistance sits near 1.2420 on FXOpen.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, the first major support is near the 1.2300 level. The main support is forming near the 1.2285 level. A break below the 1.2285 support could push the pair towards the 1.2240 support.