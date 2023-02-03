USD/CHF Sees Limited Rebound

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar recoups some losses as traders await nonfarm payrolls. On the daily chart, the 20 and 30-day SMAs have acted as strong resistance, and the consolidation area around 0.9100 from late 2021 so far has failed to offer meaningful support. The short-term price action led to a bounce as the RSI’s double dip in the oversold area prompted some sellers to take profit, driving the price up momentarily. 0.9200 is the first hurdle ahead and a fall back below 0.9050 would expose the psychological level of 0.9000.