Crude Oil Price Could Recover If It Clears This Hurdle

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price is facing resistance near the $76.50 zone.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $76.10 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price is consolidating losses above the $1,850 support zone.
  • EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0750 support.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a strong decline from the $82.40 resistance against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $78.00 support to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below a major bullish trend line. It even settled below the $76.50 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, the bulls appeared near the $72.00 support. A low was formed near $72.14 before the price started an upside correction.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $76.00 zone. The next major resistance is near the $76.50 zone. A clear move above the $76.50 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase towards $78 or even $80.

If not, the price might drop again from $76. An immediate support is now forming near the $74 zone. The next major support sits near the $73.50 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $72.40 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at gold price, the bulls are trying to protect the $1,850 support zone and they might aim a recovery wave in the coming days.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Fed’s Williams speech.
  • Fed’s Waller speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

