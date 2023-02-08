Crude Oil Price Could Recover If It Clears This Hurdle

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price is facing resistance near the $76.50 zone.

A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $76.10 on the 4-hours chart.

Gold price is consolidating losses above the $1,850 support zone.

EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0750 support.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a strong decline from the $82.40 resistance against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $78.00 support to move into a bearish zone.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below a major bullish trend line. It even settled below the $76.50 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, the bulls appeared near the $72.00 support. A low was formed near $72.14 before the price started an upside correction.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $76.00 zone. The next major resistance is near the $76.50 zone. A clear move above the $76.50 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase towards $78 or even $80.

If not, the price might drop again from $76. An immediate support is now forming near the $74 zone. The next major support sits near the $73.50 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $72.40 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at gold price, the bulls are trying to protect the $1,850 support zone and they might aim a recovery wave in the coming days.

Economic Releases to Watch Today