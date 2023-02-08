FTSE 100 Bounces off Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FTSE 100 edged higher supported by blue chip energy names. A rally above the previous high of 7870 suggests that the directional bias is still up after securing bids along the 20-day SMA (7740). A bounce off the base of the latest breakout (7810) further cements the bulls’ resolve in keeping the uptrend intact. A close above 7910 could bring in momentum buyers and send the price to the milestone at 8000. 7740 now sitting on the 30-day SMA stays as a trailing stop in case of a deeper pullback.