Wed, Feb 08, 2023 @ 11:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Weakness Can Resume from 1.08

EUR/USD: Weakness Can Resume from 1.08

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EURUSD is coming sharply down since last week, following FED; ECB and BoE policy decisions. We can see strong sell-off through the rising trendline support which looks like an impulse so ideally there will be more weakness coming. An RSI divergence also suggests that bulls are tired and bears are ready to take control. However, we will be tracking only a three-wave drop; ideally, an A-B-C pullback, currently with wave (A) is at the support, so more weakness can be seen after wave (B) rally. Perfect resistance for the next sell-off is at 1.08.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.