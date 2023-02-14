Dow Jones 30 Tests Supply Area

Tue, Feb 14, 2023 @ 11:13 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 steadies as investors reposition ahead of January’s CPI reading. On the daily chart, the index is consolidating its gains in a triangle pattern. Despite a choppy price action, the general direction still tilts to the upside as pullbacks have been brief. The supply zone around 34300 has kept the bulls in check but its breach would force the bears to throw in the towel and open the door to an extended rally to last December’s peak at 34900. 33800 is a fresh support in case the bulls need to gather strength.

