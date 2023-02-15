Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 12:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Finishing an Upward Correction

GBP/JPY Finishing an Upward Correction

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

GBPJPY faced a massive decline recently which we see it as a higher degree wave (3) of a five-wave bearish impulse. So, current recovery should be an upward wave (4) correction within downtrend, especially if we respect slow price action and choppy + overlapped wave structure. We can actually see a three-wave A-B-C corrective rally within (4), but the main reason for a corrective movement is a potential triangle within wave B in the middle. We know that triangles cannot occur in wave 2, so it must be wave B as part of an A-B-C correction.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.