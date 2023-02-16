Thu, Feb 16, 2023 @ 12:21 GMT
US Oil Hits Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude struggles after a huge buildup in US stockpiles. The price action is still in a recovery mode following the late January sell-off. The choppy grind into the supply zone around 80.50 and a pullback are a reminder that the market mood is still cautious. 76.50 is the first support and 72.30 the bulls’s last line of defence. A close above said resistance would send the price to the major ceiling at 82.20 which has capped the commodity’s multiple bounces. A bullish breakout would foreshadow a bullish reversal.

