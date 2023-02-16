Thu, Feb 16, 2023 @ 12:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD: Correction Nearing Completion,Followed By An Impulse Growth

NZD/USD: Correction Nearing Completion,Followed By An Impulse Growth

Orbex
By Orbex

NZDUSD suggests the formation of a new bullish trend.

Most likely, the wave is currently under construction, which may take the form of an impulse of the intermediate degree (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). It is likely that the long-term intermediate correction (4) will be completed soon. It looks like a double three W-X-Y. The minor wave Y may end at the minimum of the wave W.

In the near future, the price may start moving up in the intermediate wave (5). Its end is expected near 0.678. At that level, wave (5) will be at 61.8% of wave (3).

However, the primary wave can be fully completed. It is an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)- (4)-(5). Thus, in an alternative version of the markup, a bearish correction is under development.

The primary correctionmay take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

The first wave (A) has come to an end, correction (B) is expected to develop in the near future, after which the decline will continue in impulse (C) approximately to 0.602. At that level, correction will be equal to half of impulse (A).

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.