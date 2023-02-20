Mon, Feb 20, 2023 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAG/USD Tests Major Support

XAG/USD Tests Major Support

Orbex
By Orbex

Silver struggles as the US dollar nears a six-week peak. The price is drifting to last November’s low of 20.90, a daily support at the origin of a bullish breakout. Buying interest or a lack of in this important zone would dictate the metal’s outlook in the weeks to come. Intraday-wise, the RSI’s oversold condition has triggered a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour. A combination of profit-taking and fresh buying may drive the short-term price up. 22.00 is the closest resistance and the bulls will need to lift 22.60 before a recovery could happen.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.