Thu, Feb 23, 2023 @ 08:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Suggests Gold (XAUUSD) Still Has Scope to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave Suggests Gold (XAUUSD) Still Has Scope to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Since forming the low on September 28, 2022, Gold has rallied and the structure of the rally from 2022 low looks impulsive. It ended the rally on 2.2.2023 high at 1959.74. Since then, Gold has corrected lower. The correction takes the form of a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from 2.2.2023 high, wave (A) ended at 1860.44. The 45 minutes chart below shows wave (B) rally which ended at 1890.34. The metal has resumed lower in wave (C) with subdivision as a 5 waves impulse.

Down from wave (B), wave ((i)) ended at 1851.5 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1872.22. Wave ((iii)) ended at 1830.10, wave ((iv)) ended at 1844.84, and final leg wave ((v)) ended at 1826.50 which completed wave 1. Wave 2 rally took the form of an expanded Flat. Up from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 1845.29 and wave ((b)) ended at 1817.70. Wave ((c)) ended at 1847.45 which completed wave 2. The metal is currently in wave 3 of (C) lower. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 1829.70 and wave ((ii)) ended at 1846.09. Near term, while rally fails below wave 2 at 1847.45 and more importantly below wave (B) at 1890.34, it still has scope to extend lower within wave (C).

XAUUSD 45 Minutes Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.