Dax 40 Recoups Losses

The Dax 40 bounced back helped by the optimism from a EU-UK trade deal on Northern Ireland. On the daily chart, the trajectory remains up and the latest sharp fall in a shorter time frame may only have shaken out the weak hands. A bounce off 15200 at the base of a breakout rally in early February suggests that the bulls have enough firepower to defend their positions. 15540 is the closest resistance and its breach would put the recent peak at 15650 in the crosshairs, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation.