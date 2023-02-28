Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 12:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDax 40 Recoups Losses

Dax 40 Recoups Losses

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dax 40 bounced back helped by the optimism from a EU-UK trade deal on Northern Ireland. On the daily chart, the trajectory remains up and the latest sharp fall in a shorter time frame may only have shaken out the weak hands. A bounce off 15200 at the base of a breakout rally in early February suggests that the bulls have enough firepower to defend their positions. 15540 is the closest resistance and its breach would put the recent peak at 15650 in the crosshairs, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.