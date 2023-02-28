Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 12:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Returns to February's Low; Caution Remains

EURGBP Returns to February’s Low; Caution Remains

XM.com
By XM.com

EURGBP pulled below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8820, following encouraging headlines that the UK and the EU have found a new deal to replace the problematic Northern Ireland Protocol, which caused severe disagreements between the two sides.

The downside correction, however, was not strong enough to violate February’s low of 0.8782, providing a ray of hope that the pair may switch back to recovery mode soon. That said, the technical indicators are not generating clear bullish signals yet. Despite the soft upturn in the Stochastic oscillator, the RSI is still hovering slightly below its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD has slipped into the negative region, mirroring persisting selling interest in the market.

Given last week’s bearish channel breakout, the pair might be subject to fresh downside pressures. A decisive close below February’s floor of 0.8782 could intensify selling forces towards January’s trough of 0.8752, where the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the former 0.8201-0.9249 uptrend is located. Another move lower could clear the way towards the constraining descending line from October and the 200-day SMA both seen within the 0.8670-0.8650 zone.

On the upside, the pair keeps facing resistance around its 50-day SMA at 0.8825, while the 0.8850 zone, where the 20-day SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci level, and the channel’s lower boundary are positioned, may prove a tough obstacle too. Then, a decisive close above the 0.8895 bar will be required for the pair to climb towards February’s resistance zone of 0.8955-0.8978.

In short, EURGBP is still at risk of bearish continuation to 0.8725 despite its resilience above February’s low of 0.8782.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.